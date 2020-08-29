Storms Tonight

It’s a warm day out there with temperatures in the 80s & 90s. We are already starting to notice thunderstorms across the Rockies. Tonight should be fairly active with storms favoring the Western half of the area. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10pm CDT. Large hail & damaging wind threat, especially NW. As of right now, supercells look possible across the NW zones. The line of thunderstorms should reach the Central Panhandle around 9 or 10pm, it’s possible the cluster will continue moving East during the overnight hours.