Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, August 29

By KFDA Digital Staff | August 29, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 5:14 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are currently 458 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Friday’s report shows 43 new cases and 47 recoveries. The city does not release a report over the weekend.

There are a total of 4,034 cases in Potter County and 2,168 in Randall County.

5,660 people have recovered and 84 have died.

There are 205 pending tests.

There are 10,290 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 227

Childress County: 57

Collingsworth County: 16

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 211

Deaf Smith County: 931

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 249

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 102

Hartley County: 110

Hemphill County: 55

Hutchinson County: 147

Lipscomb County: 25

Moore County: 1,118

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 109

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 385

Potter County: 4,034

Randall County: 2,168

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 93

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,150 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 186

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 34

Collingsworth County: 10

Dallam County: 195

Deaf Smith County: 837

Donley County: 45

Gray County: 198

Hall County: 8

Hartley County: 91

Hansford County: 65

Hemphill County: 38

Hutchinson County: 117

Lipscomb County: 17

Motley County: 5

Moore County: 1,017

Ochiltree County: 86

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 319

Potter County: 3,763

Randall County: 1,897

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 39

Swisher County: 77

Wheeler County: 40

There have also been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 33

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,201 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,143

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 960 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 667

Quay County: 62

Roosevelt County: 200

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

