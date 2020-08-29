Antiviral drug researched at Texas Tech shows potential for fighting more than COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new drug that has the potential to treat coronavirus patients and change the way we treat viruses is being researched at Texas Tech University.
The drug is in the early research phases, but it uses a small dose of a common mineral that targets and inactivates the coronavirus.
Ophthalmology professor Dr. Ted Reid said if his research gets approved then it would be administered through an inhaler because the virus is active in our nasal passages and lungs.
“You could inhale this. It would inactivate the virus. You probably take it twice a day for five days. At that point you would have survived long enough to have very little virus in your body. Then you could create your own antibodies and control the virus,” Reid said.
The drug uses selenium, a mineral found in bread, flour and other foods.
In the lab, Reid used a pseudo virus to test the reaction with selenium.
According to the research by Reid’s team, this is how the selenium inactivates the coronavirus.
If you think about the iconic coronavirus picture, it has 160 prongs, which are proteins that latch onto our cells. When those prongs, or proteins, attach to our cells, our body becomes sick.
Reid said that other treatments try to put caps on the prongs, so they cannot infect our cells. However, the caps can fall off or not cover all the prongs. If one prong is exposed, it can still infect your cells and get you sick.
Reid’s team research is different because selenium peptides attach to the coronavirus proteins and generate a superoxide radical that ultimately inactivates the virus completely.
This drug is in the early research phases. It was sent to government labs in Utah, where they will test it against the real coronavirus.
“Our drug has to get in line behind a bunch of other drugs that are there for testing. Eventually they will get to ours. And then they will put it with the virus and see if it can still infect the cell,” Reid said.
The testing could take several months before they begin animal and clinical trials. Until then, Reid is optimistic about the potential for this drug. He said it could be the first true antiviral drug.
“If we show this works for this virus, we can do this for any virus. We can do it for AIDS, HIV virus, the flu,” Reid said.
