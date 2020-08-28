59-year-old man arrested for drug possession at Castro County

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A 59-year-old man was charged for delivery and possession of controlled substance.
The sheriff’s and Deputies of the Castro County Sheriff’s Office got a search warrant for a home in the 900 block of Ave B in Hart, Castro County.
Officers say the man was arrested during the search for cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, U.S. dollars, surveillance equipment and a police scanner.
The 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with manufacture/deliver a controlled substance and possession of marijuana under two counts.
