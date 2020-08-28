Xcel Energy employees and contractors to help with Hurricane Laura power restoration efforts

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KFDA) -Xcel Energy is sending employee and contracting crews to areas hit by Hurricane Laura to help restore power to 670,000 customers who are currently without electricity.
About 250 employees and contractors from Texas, Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado and Wisconsin left for Louisiana this week.
Line workers are being sent along with support and safety staff after they received a call for mutual assistance.
“We want to assist the people affected by Hurricane Laura and are honored to be a part of this restoration effort,” said Larry Crosby, senior vice president, distribution operations-Xcel Energy. “This is a massive undertaking with extensive damage, but our crews are ready to bring power back on safety-it’s what we would do for our own customers and we want to deliver the same quality of service to the people of Louisiana.”
The Xcel Energy crews are expected to begin work this weekend and while their exact locations are still to be determined, power restoration efforts are expected to last at least a couple of weeks.
Xcel Energy is part of the Edison Electric Institutes Mutual Assistance program for those who have experienced major storms that bring significant outages and need help to speed restoration.
“The only other detail I have is that twenty-five of the Xcel Energy line workers are coming from Texas and New Mexico service area,” said Xcel Spokesman, Wes Reeves. “Additionally, there are fifty line workers from our area who work for other companies that are under contract with Xcel Energy to build and maintain lines in our area who have also been deployed.”
