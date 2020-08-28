Weekend Storm Chances

Saturday is looking a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies and light North winds. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible by late day. Saturday night could be active with scattered thunderstorms moving across the area. Some storms could be strong to severe especially across the Western Panhandle. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Another round of scattered thunderstorms will be possible by Sunday evening. We are also tracking a stronger cold front for Monday, this will bring a nice cool down.