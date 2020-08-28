Families of victims in Odessa mass shooting to file suit against Lubbock gun dealer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family members of two of the deceased victims of last August’s mass shooting in Odessa are filing suit against a gun parts manufacturer and supplier who provided the semi-automatic weapon to the killer, according to the attorneys for the families.
The supplier has been identified as Marcus Anthony Braziel, of Lubbock. In September 2019, Braziel’s home was raided by ATF agents. During that raid, 29 guns were seized.
The lawsuit against Braziel is expected to be filed Friday afternoon at the Ector County Courthouse.
The mass shooting on August 31, 2019 killed seven and left 21 wounded.
The shooter, Seth Ator, was killed by police in the parking lot of the Cinergy Odessa movie theater during a gun battle.
“The families of Leilah Hernandez, who was 15 at the time, and Joseph Griffith, who was 40, are asking for more than $1 million in damages,” according to a news release from the attorneys of the families. “Both died in the attack. Hernandez was with her family at a local car dealership when Ator opened fire outside. Griffith was driving his wife and two children when Ator pulled up, first aiming his weapon at the children before shooting Griffith.”
“Our clients want to hold accountable those who manufactured, profited from, and supplied the AR-style weapon used in the shooting,” attorney John Sloan said. “They hope to impose accountability for the negligence of the defendants that might prevent future gun violence and future gun deaths in Texas and beyond.”
The lawsuit states Ator obtained his weapon illegally from Braziel. In federal court documents, on or about October 8, 2016, Braziel sold an Anderson AM-15 rifle to a resident of Odessa, Texas. The federal document says the initials for the resident is “S.A.” Editors Note: The AM-15 is Anderson’s model name because Colt has a trademark on AR-15.
Braziel’s home was raided after the shooting and more than two dozen guns were seized by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Braziel is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation by the Northern District of the U.S. Attorney’s office, according to the news release.
Braziel recently filed a complaint asking the 29 firearms be returned to him because they were in his home “for the purposes of lawful collection of firearms,” and “it is not contraband.”
The other target of the suit, Anderson Manufacturing, based in Kentucky, allegedly sold firearms and gun parts to Braziel. The suit claims Anderson negligently sold “multiple firearms to an unlicensed dealer of weapons.”
“Anderson Manufacturing was obligated to exercise reasonable care in selling firearms to as to never needlessly endanger the public by arming prohibited or otherwise dangerous purchasers,” Sloan said.
Ator failed a background check in 2014 because he was diagnosed as being mentally ill, according to published reports. He also had at least two misdemeanor arrests and pleaded guilty to evading arrest in 2002.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.