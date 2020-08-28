Student workers head back to school leaving vacant jobs to fill

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Small local businesses that typically employ students find it harder to maintain staff this time of year.
The current pandemic has only made it more difficult for these businesses as students go back to school.
“For the most part, we have a lot of students that leave for Texas Tech, WT, stuff like that. They just don’t want to work during college. So for the most part, like during the winter, we like to cut down hours because it gets colder and a lot less people come in,” said Jacob Porter, general manager at Texas Tea.
As the seasons change, some businesses will be cutting back their hours.
This year, COVID-19 is playing a role for some businesses when it comes to cutting back employee hours.
“As far as employees, you know, when COVID really started being prevalent in our area, and everyone was shutting down, we just shut down our front we kept our drive through open. But for the most part, you know, we just cut hours. We only had 4 people working instead of 6 people working. You know, stuff like that. So just to really cut down on how many people were really even up here for COVID,” said Porter.
Businesses like restaurants and coffee shops that typically come into contact with people all day, put workers at a greater risk of catching COVID-19.
“We have a lot of close contact especially with hospital. Lots of nurses, lot of doctors, you know come through here and through the drive through and that does make some, some prospective employees a little more nervous,” said Ty Maudin, co-owner at Strata Coffee Bar.
It has also made the interview process look different for some businesses.
“We’ve done a lot of stuff preemptively questions via phone interview, instead of you know, a face to face interview. And it’s, it’s interesting to do that and not, and just talk to somebody a get a feel for somebody because me personally, whenever i’m interviewing somebody I like to see them and hear them and look someone in the eye, and, you know, the handshake. And those are, those are those things that you really learn a lot about people during the interview process,” said David Cooper, general manager at Roasters Coffee and Tea.
When it comes to students, finding time to work could be hard.
“Some students are taking such a full course load, they don’t have time for even part time work and they’ve got to rely on maybe student loans and only school. And they cant even do any jobs,” said Maudin.
“There is a decrease in people that are wanting to work because of COVID. There is a decrease in people that, that don’t want to work in customer service, food service, stuff like that. You know, because we’re coming into contact with 100′s of people a day, and the chances of somebody having COVID and coming through that drive through are very high,” said Porter.
Some places have seen a decrease in students wanting to work during the school year, and particularly this year because of COVID-19.
“A lot of students not wanting to work, because especially high school students because their parents don’t want them, you know, out getting sick, stuff like that. They have sports to worry about, school to worry about,” said Porter.
