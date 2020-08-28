Student workers head back to school leaving vacant jobs to fill

“We’ve done a lot of stuff preemptively questions via phone interview, instead of you know, a face to face interview. And it’s, it’s interesting to do that and not, and just talk to somebody a get a feel for somebody because me personally, whenever i’m interviewing somebody I like to see them and hear them and look someone in the eye, and, you know, the handshake. And those are, those are those things that you really learn a lot about people during the interview process,” said David Cooper, general manager at Roasters Coffee and Tea.