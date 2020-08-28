Officials: Man arrested for felony warrants after police chase in Tucumcari

QUAY COUNTY, NM (KFDA) - Tucumcari police said they arrested a man for felony and misdemeanor warrants after a chase on Wednesday.
Anthony Martinez, a subject wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants, was seen leaving a hotel in a vehicle, according to officers.
When police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, Martinez fled leading officers in a vehicle pursuit.
Officials said the pursuit traveled from one end of town to the other before ending when Martinez lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a commercial building.
He fled the vehicle on foot and was found hiding inside of the commercial building by TPD, according to police.
Police arrested Martinez on his outstanding arrest warrants without further incident.
Martinez was also arrested on “numerous criminal charges stemming from the pursuit”, according to police.
He is beild held at the Quay County Detention Center.
Police said there were no injuries to citizens or officers during the pursuit and arrest.
