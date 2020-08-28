5 new COVID-19 cases in Curry County, 1 new death in Quay County

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) -State health officials reported five new COVID-19 cases in Curry County today.
Including today’s new cases, there are now a total of 25,042 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 767.
As of today, there are 72 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
12,679 people have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 949 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 660
Quay County: 60
Roosevelt County: 198
Union County: 31
There have been eight deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
There are 10,101 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 9
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 214
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 211
Deaf Smith County: 931
Donley County: 52
Gray County: 249
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 99
Hartley County: 110
Hemphill County: 47
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 23
Moore County: 1,103
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 102
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 372
Potter County: 4,034
Randall County: 2,168
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 88
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,150 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 14
Castro County: 186
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 34
Collingsworth County: 10
Dallam County: 195
Deaf Smith County: 837
Donley County: 45
Gray County: 198
Hall County: 8
Hartley County: 91
Hansford County: 65
Hemphill County: 38
Hutchinson County: 117
Lipscomb County: 17
Motley County: 5
Moore County: 1,017
Ochiltree County: 86
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 319
Potter County: 3,763
Randall County: 1,897
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 39
Swisher County: 77
Wheeler County: 40
There have also been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 33
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,179 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,124
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
