Hot Day Ahead, but there could be Rain

We’re tracking a possibly record breaking day in the Texas panhandle when it comes to high temperatures. In Amarillo, we’re expecting a daytime high of about 100 degrees, but places like Borger and Palo Duro Canyon could be even hotter. However a cold front will be working its way down into the area this afternoon, and could keep our temperatures just a bit lower if it continue to push through the area, if it stalls, expect the high heat to stick around. The cold front could also dictate our rain chances for today as well. Expect better rain chances as we go into the weekend.