Higgins school closes after a consolidation with Canadian ISD

HIGGINS, Texas (KFDA) - The town of Higgins no longer has a school after a consolidation with Canadian ISD that goes into place this year.
A school that held memories to many is now gone.
“A lot of memories, good teachers, good community. Everybody looked out for everybody else,” said Tom Horton, attended Higgins ISD and Canadian ISD.
Those are Tom Horton’s thoughts of Higgins ISD.
Horton attended both Canadian and Higgins growing up.
However he spent most of his education and childhood in the small town of Higgins.
“There was only nine in my graduating class so it’s been a small school you know for a long time,” said Horton.
The town of nearly 400 was struggling with funding and attendance at it’s school.
The result was a consolidation with Canadian ISD, a school about 30 minutes down the road.
“It was a small district to begin with, Higgins ISD. It’s just a matter of developing our transportation or bus routes to get them in and get them acclimated to our school system,” said Lynn Pulliam, superintendent of Canadian ISD.
For those in the Higgins community or those who use to be part of it, this consolidation is saddening.
“It’s sad now because when a community loses a school, that’s almost saying goodbye to the community. They have a little convince store. They don’t have a grocery store there anymore. You know, what’s going to be next that closes,” said Horton.
But for Canadian, they are seeing the benefits.
“It’s helped our ability to generate tax revenue to some degree,” said Pulliam.
As for Horton, visiting Higgins will never quite be the same.
“It’s going to be weird going through there and no vehicles and stuff at the school. It’s really going to be strange,” said Horton.
Pulliam says the Higgins school building will not be torn down, but used by the community.
The gym will remain as well as a place for reunions and places to work equipped with WIFI.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.