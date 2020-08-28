DPS joint task force results in multiple arrests

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -DPS Agents joins task force with Swisher County Sheriff’s office and Tulia Police Department resulting multiple arrests.
On August 26 and 27, Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents, Troopers and canine handlers conducted a joint operation targeting violent crimes with Swisher County Sheriff’s office and Tulia Police Department.
Officals said, the joint operation targeted violent crimes in Swisher and Collingsworth Counties resulting eight arrests in total for possession of controlled substance, Evading arrests on foot and resisting arrests and failed to register as a sex offender.
During the operation, three fugitive arrests were made on warrants for intoxication assault, robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
