Our hot week is reaching a peak today with record heat in the 100-105 zone today. Help is on the way, however, as a cool front approaches and moves across our area tomorrow. Ahead of the front, some scattered storms will move into parts of our area tonight, especially northern and western locations. A cooler NE wind tomorrow will keep afternoon highs in the upper 80s and there will be a better chance for rain tomorrow evening.
Doppler Dave Has Some Great Weekend Weather News
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 8/28