Criminal Complaint: N.M. man facing charges after $440,000 of cocaine found during traffic stop on I-40

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A New Mexico man face charges after a DPS trooper found more than $400,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-40, according to a criminal complaint.
Paul Jamal Kennedy faces pending charges for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
On August 25, a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper observed a speeding black Ford on I-40 in Oldham County and initiated a traffic stop.
When the trooper was talking with Kennedy, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity and asked for consent to search Kennedy’s vehicle.
Kennedy refused the search, then the trooper contacted the Amarillo Police Department for assistance from a K-9 unit.
The K-9 unit arrived at the scene and conducted an open-air search of the vehicle.
The K-9 gave positive alert for presence of narcotics giving probable cause to search Kennedy’s rented vehicle.
During the search, the criminal complaint says they found U.S. dollars inside a backpack in the car and four bundles of drugs inside the spare tire’s inner space.
Kennedy was arrested and taken to the Randall County Jail.
