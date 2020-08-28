The Chat: New talk show to cover current events, hot topics and Texas Panhandle news

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 is partnering with KGNC to host The Chat, a new talk show that will cover current events, hot topics and Texas Panhandle news.
The show will bring you local news, exclusive interviews and conversations with the community.
Each day will center around a series of topics with special guests that come in and out of The Chat at different times.
Want to participate in The Chat? You can message us on Facebook here.
The Chat will be available to watch on several different platforms. You can find the show Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. in the following places:
- FREE Television on NewsChannel 10too
- FREE Streaming on NewsChannel 10+. NewsChannel 10+ can be found on our website, NewsChannel 10′s news and weather apps, and on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
- FREE on KGNC AM - 710 Am and 97.5 AM
Basically, you can find The Chat on any platform for FREE.
Want to become involved? If you are part of a nonprofit organization, you can schedule an interview on the show. Simply contact our team at (806) 383-1010 and fill out an interview request.
There are also advertising opportunities for local business owners.
The Chat launches on NewsChannel 10 and KGNC on September 1.
