Amarillo able to overcome statewide backlog of COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The state has reported a backlog of about 850 thousand COVID cases this month.
The infectious disease specialist at Texas Tech Physicians, Dr. Scott Milton, says Amarillo has already experienced a delay in reporting from the meatpacking plant outbreak early May, and says now the real litmus test is the number of patients the hospitals have.
“I am in the hospitals everyday, so I have a really good feel of what is going on in the community,” said Milton
This type of engagement is possible due to the number of hospitals in Amarillo compared to other parts of the state. However, the backlog of cases did reach the reporting here by the Public Health Department of Amarillo.
The director for that department, Casie Stoughton, said the backlog is due more labs being added when the need for testing increased.
“Submission errors, backlogs, different things like that. As the technical team at DSHS worked through those, then as those submission errors were worked through,” said Stoughton “Then those backlogs were sent to local health departments, including Amarillo Public Health.”
The backlogs are understandable as the test numbers are massive and unprecedented, but do bring a challenge when trying to contact trace.
“You know I think it is really important when you are doing contact tracing to get prompt results so you can contact people quickly, because i think obviously a delay there could potentially allow individuals to be out in the community longer than we would long as opposed to being at home and quarantine,” said Dr. Milton
The key with any delay, would be to use common sense and stay home if you are sick. So far, it seems people have been doing just that as the numbers continue to decline.
“Our numbers have actually gotten better even this week. Today at Northwest I think we were down to 16 patients in the hospital and only four in the ICU,” said Milton “Those numbers we haven’t had for several months now. I think in part that has to do with people changing their behavior and being more compliant with masks and avoiding large groups.”
He says going forward it is important to get those reports as soon and as accurate as possible, but using masks and following health guidelines will continue being a major help in reducing the spread.
