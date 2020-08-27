Young adults who vape could be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A recent study from Stanford University of Medicine linked vaping to a increase risk of COVID-19 among teens and young adults.
Dr. Mariada George, is a local pediatrician who says she has seen a handful of patients with lung issues related to vaping at her clinic and knows both Northwest and BSA hospitals have treated several more.
She says the increased risks is due to the way vaping attacks the lungs and how COVID-19 infects the body.
Vaping damages lung cells and immune system cells located around the lungs. With COVID-19, the disease attaches more easily to chemicals found in vapes.
“COVID is coming in to a place where the cells are already damaged. There are also more chemicals that COVID could attach to in order to get into the cell because you have damaged it,” said Dr.George, pediatrician at Panhandle Pediatrics
The Texans for Safe and Drug Free Youth is an organization that has been monitoring vape use among teens in the state and says it noticed an uptick in vaping since the onset of the pandemic.
“It is a very stressful time obviously, so both youth and adults are looking for coping mechanisms.” says Steve Ross, coalition specialist for Texans for Safe and Drug Free Youth. “According to recent stats, 26 percent of Texas high school and middle school students say they have used a vaping product at least ones.”
Dr.George says aside from the chemicals attacking the lungs, the simple concept of vaping is already a risk for the way COVID-19 is spread.
“It is a hand to mouth thing, so you are always putting your hand to your mouth. That is how it can spread because you touch the handles, you touch everything else,” says Dr. George “A lot of kids share, so the spit around it goes to other kids.”
Dr.George says the key is for parents to talk to their kids and know who their friends are.
The study did point out those who vaped were more likely to experience COVID-19 symptoms such as difficulty breathing and fever, which may also influence a higher test rate than those who don’t vape.
