Waiting lists increase at Amarillo homeless shelter’s due to job loss during COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Homeless shelters usually see an increase of people entering their doors during the colder times of the year.
Although, there has been more of an increase this year due to the COVID-19.
The unexpected increase has made it hard for shelters to find rooms for everybody.
“On an average year, I can hold about a 100 to 150. So, I easily have way more waiting than I can ever help and that’s heart breaking,” said Connie Garcia, executive director at Martha’s Home.
August has been the tipping point for people who have been trying to financially survive this pandemic.
“There are lots of factors that have to do with COVID-19 and the consequences of that we are just now beginning to truly see,” said Mollie Swafford, development director at Another Chance Home.
Those factors differ with each person, but there are a few that homeless shelters have seen stick out such as, job losses.
“We’re seeing an increase definitely in those numbers. I believe that has to do a lot with unemployment. People who live on the edge of being on poverty are losing their jobs that’s pushing them out into the homeless community,” said Swafford.
“I think that there has been job loss because many of these workers that made a living waitressing and many of those women lost their jobs,” said Garcia.
While the loss of jobs has been one of the reasons, addiction has increased during the pandemic.
“The majority of them are battling some type of addiction,” said Stephanie Goins, the development director at the Downtown Women’s Center.
Goins says people suffering from addiction are reaching out to her shelter five times more than normal during August.
Some shelters are making last minute adjustments to be able to make room for people.
“We have a fifth home that we acquired last year. That home was going to be specifically for women going to college and it was going to be long term. We’ve made some readjustments, opened that home up, just for women who are homeless,” said Garcia.
Another Chance House is also building an extra facility to add more space.
With cold weather coming up, there could be an even higher demand than there is right now.
Even with the increase of people staying at homeless shelters, a majority of them have not seen one COVID-19 case.
