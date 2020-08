Looks like we’ll have at least one more day of sunny skies and summer-like heat as we’re one day closer to September, and Fall. Expect temperatures to reach up into the upper-90s across the region with triple digits possible in some places, and more of the same on Friday. However, Friday night the high pressure system that’s been keeping us in our current pattern will break down, which opens the door for rain chances over the weekend and series of cold fronts for next week.