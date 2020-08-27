Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Awards $15.7 million to improve outdoor recreational opportunities

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved $15.7 million in competitive local park grants.
The grants help fund projects to create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities like nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sport fields at 30 community parks across the state.
The grants, that are assigned to local government entities, appropriate state and federal funding dedicated for the investment and/or development of public recreation areas and facilities in Texas on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis.
Once funded, all grants-assisted sites must be dedicated as parkland for good and properly maintained and open to the public.
The commission, who manages the local park grants program for the state of Texas, awarded projects in various categories based on community population size and scope.
Urban outdoor Recreation Grants are reserved for cities having population exceeding 500,000, with projects in three communities receiving grants.
The Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants are dedicated to funding park projects in municipalities under 500,000 and the commission-approved awards to projects in 15 communities.
The Small Community Recreation Grants are for park projects in towns of less than 20,000 and were awarded to 12 communities.
The city of Cactus is the recipient of a $400,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Cactus Park Improvement projects.
The developments include a baseball field, volleyball court, other sport fields and courts, native landscaping, restrooms, concession stand and sepak takraw court.
The city of Littlefield will receive a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its City of Littlefield Aquatic Center and Park project.
The proposed developments also include a swimming pool and aquatic complex.
The city of Post will receive a $150,000 small community grant for its City of Posh Splash Pad project.
The funds will support further development of City Park.
The city of Quitaque is the recipient of a $53,183 small community grant for its Quitaque City Park project.
The proposed development also includes a playground and a pavilion.
For more information about the local park grants program, click here.
