State reports 26 new COVID-19 cases in Texas County, now at 41 active cases

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - There are now 41 active COVID-19 cases in Texas County.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a total of 1,124 confirmed cases in Texas County as of August 27.
That is 26 new cases since the most recent update.
Seven people have died in Texas County due to COVID-19.
1,076 people have recovered in Texas County.
There are 1,179 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,124
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 10,100 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 9
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 214
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 209
Deaf Smith County: 931
Donley County: 52
Gray County: 249
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 99
Hartley County: 108
Hemphill County: 47
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 23
Moore County: 1,103
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 102
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 372
Potter County: 3,981
Randall County: 2,125
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 88
Wheeler County: 41
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,045 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 14
Castro County: 186
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 34
Collingsworth County: 10
Dallam County: 193
Deaf Smith County: 837
Donley County: 45
Gray County: 198
Hall County: 8
Hartley County: 91
Hansford County: 65
Hemphill County: 38
Hutchinson County: 117
Lipscomb County: 17
Motley County: 5
Moore County: 1,017
Ochiltree County: 86
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 319
Potter County: 3,717
Randall County: 1,842
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 39
Swisher County: 77
Wheeler County: 38
There have also been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 33
Swisher County: 2
There are 935 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 650
Quay County: 60
Roosevelt County: 194
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
