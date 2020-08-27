For the Record: AISD talks about how virtual education will look this year

Some other important things to note: Grading policies are the same whether you’re in-person or virtual. If your student needs to be absent, you’ll call the office and report it, just like you would if your student was expected to be there in-person. You can even drop by your child’s school each day to pick up grab and go lunches for your virtual student. And, parents, if you need or want to, you can transition your child to in-person education when you’re ready. It’s best to make the switch at the semester, but you can also do it at the beginning of a six-weeks grading period, if necessary.