For the Record: AISD talks about how virtual education will look this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Virtual education is important for all students, even those who’ve chosen in-person learning and here’s why:
For a variety of reasons, any student could potentially find themselves switching to virtual learning at some point in the school year. This could be for a snow day, when a student is asked to quarantine at home or even because schools need to close for a few days or longer.
Whatever the reason, with our virtual learning platform, we’re prepared to educate all students, all year long.
Virtual education is meant to mirror what in-person students are learning, or in cases like I just mentioned, pick up right where in-person learning left off.
The most common question everyone wants to know is how long will virtual students be “in class” each day? Virtual kiddos, in any grade level, must engage in every class, every day. That’s a state requirement.
Half-day pre-k students will receive about 90-minutes of instruction a day. For full-day pre-k through fifth graders, it’s three to five hours. And at the secondary level, 6th graders through seniors can expect to spend about four to six hours learning online each day.
Students and teachers will be using an online tool called Canvas. The Canvas learning platform brings everything together into one location.
Secondary students will use Canvas to watch videos created by their teachers, complete assignments, get timely feedback on quizzes and tests, collaborate with peers on projects and, best of all, they can access Canvas anywhere they are with a computer or mobile device.
We’ll be sure to provide training to show you and your student how to use Canvas, so stay tuned for that information from your child’s school.
Our younger elementary aged students should wake up and be ready to do school at home, just like when they were going to campus. Teachers will provide a daily schedule. At times during the day, kids will have live interaction with their teacher which may include working on reading and math skills together.
The other part of the school day will be spent working independently, watching recorded instruction, working with online resources and then completing assignments. Teachers will check progress and daily work assignments and tests on Canvas. You, as the parent, will be there as your child’s at-home Learning Coach - keeping them focused and engaged on school work during the day.
If your virtual student isn’t participating each day, you’ll hear from the teacher. Which brings us to another frequently asked question: How much access will virtual students have to their teachers?
There are a lot of options for student-teacher interaction, though that won’t always mean a student has instant access to their teacher. Teachers will interact with virtual students in all of the same ways they would at school, just in the online classroom. That might include meeting at a scheduled time or during virtual office hours, on the phone or via e-mail, and even before and after-school for tutoring - all online.
Some other important things to note: Grading policies are the same whether you’re in-person or virtual. If your student needs to be absent, you’ll call the office and report it, just like you would if your student was expected to be there in-person. You can even drop by your child’s school each day to pick up grab and go lunches for your virtual student. And, parents, if you need or want to, you can transition your child to in-person education when you’re ready. It’s best to make the switch at the semester, but you can also do it at the beginning of a six-weeks grading period, if necessary.
From grab and go school lunches to tutoring opportunities, virtual education is the best of both worlds. And it’s a great backup if at any point in-person students need to go virtual. No matter which instructional option you’ve chosen for your child, and no matter what happens this school year, we’re ready for a strong start for all students.
