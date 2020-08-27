Officials: Man wanted for probation violation person of interest in shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a man wanted for a probation violation.
The fugitive of the week, 32-year-old Kyle Willis Bannister, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Officials said Bannister has also been identified as a person of interest in the ongoing homicide investigation from a shooting that took place Sunday.
Bannister is described as 6-feet-2 inches tall, weighs 235 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Bannister’s location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online here. If your tip leads to his arrest, you may receive a reward of $300.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.