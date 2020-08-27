Man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing woman in bathroom

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County jury sentenced a man to life in prison.
The Randall County District Attorney’s office obtained a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Cody Ryan Clark in which a Randall County Jury sentenced him to life in prison.
The offense happen on March 16, 2019 at a Toot N Totum near Western and 45th Avenue where Clark followed a woman, who had no relationship with him, into the bathroom holding a large knife.
While in the bathroom, Clark made threatening remarks to the woman and stabbed her in the throat who required medical care at Northwest Texas Hospital.
Cody Ryan Clark was arrested at the scene by the Amarillo Police Department after employees of the Toot N Totum quickly called 911.
During the punishment phase, the jury learnt that Clark had five prior felony convictions such as, sexual assault, failure to register as a sex offender, felony DWI and possession of a controlled substance in Texas and Arizona before they sentenced him to life in prison.
Additionally, this was the first jury trial in the Panhandle since the supreme Court of Texas closed courtrooms across Texas to in person court proceedings in March following the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
