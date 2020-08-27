Amarillo Symphony to perform outdoor concert at Hodgetown Stadium

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony announced they will perform an open-air concert at Hodgetown Stadium on September 19.
The symphony said the “Hollywood at Hodgetown” concert will include a variety of patriotic and cinematic works including themes from “Harry Potter”, “The Magnificent Seven” and “Star Wars”.
“We look forward to bringing this unique Hollywood concert to life in our ballpark setting for the entire community to enjoy and create memories this summer together in a safe and healthy outdoor environment,” said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles president and general manager.
The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and ends with a fireworks finale set to Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture”.
Tickets are available online starting September 3. Guests can also purchase tickets by phone at (806) 803-9547 or in-person at the Hodgetown box office.
Hospitality options are available for groups such as dugout, concourse and luxury suites.
