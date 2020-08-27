Amarillo police: Scammer claims to be investigating you for receiving sexual photos of juvenile

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is warning citizens of a new phone scam.
The Amarillo Police Department has received reports this afternoon of an individual calling citizens claiming to be a Lieutenant at the police department.
The caller tells the victims that they were under investigation for receiving photos of a juvenile that were of a sexual nature.
The caller claims that they would be arrested if they did not pay a fee or agree to meet with the family and pay them.
The Amarillo police Department says if you are being asked to pay for something, without getting the service first, or in gift cards, or in a place of criminal action, it is a scam.
If you have been a victim of a scam, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-4257.
