Amarillo doctors urging residents to receive flu shots during COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As flu season approaches, Amarillo doctors are worried about the impacts COVID-19 can have mixed with the yearly flu.
With no vaccine available for COVID-19 yet, doctors say it is important for people to be proactive and to get a flu shot to benefit their health.
“It’s always crucial to get your flu shot but this year it is especially important because we don’t want getting COVID and flu at the same time,”said Richard M. Jordan, regional dean at the school of medicine, Texas Tech University Health Science Center.
It is possible to have both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, in fact it is believed to have already happened in Amarillo.
“It’s been said that the first woman who lost her life to COVID last year in Amarillo had a combination of influenza and COVID at the same time,” said Brian Weis, chief medical officer, Northwest Texas Hospital.
Dr. Weis says the combination of the two often does not end in a favorable outcome.
“COVID-19 we know a lot of people end up with fluid in both lungs. Even being put on a ventilator, a lot of times we can not get enough oxygen into their blood to keep them alive. So then you add influenza to that and even possible a bacteria pneumonia to that, and a lot of time we can not help those folks,” said Weis.
Which is why Amarillo doctors are urging everyone to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible.
“We got to start developing this flu vaccination six months before it can actually go to the market, so we’re never sure if we’re getting the right strains or not. But this vaccination is going to be every bit as effective as the ones we’ve had in the past years, but it’s not perfect,” said Jordan.
If not, doctors are worried of the impact both infections could have on the hospital system.
“We’ve had seasons of the flu where we’ve literally ran out of ventilators and that’s a big concern because that’s the resource we’re most pressed on,” said Weis.
Dr. Weis says the difference in symptoms between the two infections is COVID-19 has many symptoms that could be warning signs for the virus, whereas if you have the flu, you will more than likely have severe muscle pain, to the point where it hurts to move.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.