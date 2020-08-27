Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 27 shows 53 new cases, 54 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 462 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 53 new cases and 54 new recoveries.
There are a total of 4,007 cases in Potter County and 2,152 in Randall County.
5,613 people have recovered and 84 have died.
There are 215 pending tests.
There are 10,153 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 9
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 214
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 209
Deaf Smith County: 931
Donley County: 52
Gray County: 249
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 99
Hartley County: 108
Hemphill County: 47
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 23
Moore County: 1,103
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 102
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 372
Potter County: 4,007
Randall County: 2,152
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 88
Wheeler County: 41
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,099 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 14
Castro County: 186
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 34
Collingsworth County: 10
Dallam County: 193
Deaf Smith County: 837
Donley County: 45
Gray County: 198
Hall County: 8
Hartley County: 91
Hansford County: 65
Hemphill County: 38
Hutchinson County: 117
Lipscomb County: 17
Motley County: 5
Moore County: 1,017
Ochiltree County: 86
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 319
Potter County: 3,743
Randall County: 1,870
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 39
Swisher County: 77
Wheeler County: 38
There have also been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 33
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,179 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,124
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 935 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 650
Quay County: 60
Roosevelt County: 194
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
