Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 27 shows 53 new cases, 54 recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 27, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 1:58 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 462 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 53 new cases and 54 new recoveries.

There are a total of 4,007 cases in Potter County and 2,152 in Randall County.

5,613 people have recovered and 84 have died.

There are 215 pending tests.

Amarillo Update 8/27 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 10,153 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 9

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 214

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 209

Deaf Smith County: 931

Donley County: 52

Gray County: 249

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 99

Hartley County: 108

Hemphill County: 47

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 23

Moore County: 1,103

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 102

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 372

Potter County: 4,007

Randall County: 2,152

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 88

Wheeler County: 41

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,099 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 186

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 34

Collingsworth County: 10

Dallam County: 193

Deaf Smith County: 837

Donley County: 45

Gray County: 198

Hall County: 8

Hartley County: 91

Hansford County: 65

Hemphill County: 38

Hutchinson County: 117

Lipscomb County: 17

Motley County: 5

Moore County: 1,017

Ochiltree County: 86

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 319

Potter County: 3,743

Randall County: 1,870

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 39

Swisher County: 77

Wheeler County: 38

There have also been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 33

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,179 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,124

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 935 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 650

Quay County: 60

Roosevelt County: 194

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

