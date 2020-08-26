Wastewater spill at collection facility near I-40 and Lakeside contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has contained a spill at a wastewater collection facility near I-40 and Lakeside Drive.
The spill originated from Lift Station Number 29 due to a pump malfunction.
Crews repaired the issue and the lift station is now operational.
Around 250,000 gallons of domestic, commercial and industrial wastewaters flowed into a storm sewer and into Playa Lake number 26.
The city says disinfectant has been placed on the spill area and crews are cleaning up the spill site.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.