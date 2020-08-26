School lunches impacted by COVID-19 as children return to school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There have been many changes to how school looks this year in response to COVID-19 and since school started at River Road ISD, Kim Terry, the food service director says the pandemic is having an impact on student lunches.
“Everybody’s distancing. Our students are wearing masks. We’re wrapping all of our grab and go foods, all made to order items, we’re still doing those individually for our students,” said Terry.
Even with these changes to keep students safe while at lunch, Terry says there's a bigger change happening in the lunchroom due to COVID-19.
“Probably the biggest thing is we are seeing, our numbers are down. We are seeing more children bring their lunches from home, especially elementary level,” said Terry.
Terry believes this is either due to parents being more comfortable sending a lunch with their child as opposed to buying one, or because of the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic.
“Our free and reduced numbers have gone up about four percent this year. So that’s a big deal. That show that our families are in need and I think that’s true to the current situation,” said Terry.
“I can’t imagine right now what our kids have gone through for the last five or six months,” said Dyron Howell, executive director, Snack Pak 4 Kids.
Snack Pak 4 Kids provides weekend meals for students and has seen an increase during the pandemic as well.
“Since COVID started, we’ve seen a 75 percent increase of the need for our program here in our community during the last part of the school year, April and May. Then over the summer we saw that increase continue and then we have no doubt that will continue as school starts,” said Howell.
With the large increase, Snack Pak 4 kids could use both volunteers and donations.
If you are interested in helping, you can visit the Snack Pak 4 Kids Facebook page for more information.
