Party at the PARC tickets now available to help support Amarillo’s homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This years Party at the PARC’s tickets are now available to help support Amarillo’s homeless.
The event is the second of a 3-part fundraising series that will take place on October 3 at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are available at $35 per person.
The fundraiser event will feature live music, games, art, food and drinks at the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center.
Last years Party at the PARC fundraiser allowed the nonprofit to buy the property located behind the PARC, where they will soon start building to help serve more homeless people in the area.
“We are planning to start building on the property hopefully before the end of the year and expand. The PARC has been busting at the seams with people and it’s full and it’s crowded and we need a bigger space,” said Hannah Stout, the PARC event coordinator.
Stout says they are working with the city officials to make sure the event is as safe as possible to attend.
