New Mexico State Police arrest 2 people who fired shots at officers during a car chase

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police arrested two people after a police chase on August 3.
An officer attempted a traffic stop on two suspects in a white Dodge Charger around 11:50 p.m. on State Road 467 southbound near mile marker 15.
Police say Joseph Leyva and Patricio Gilman drove away from the officer turning east on to Curry Road 6 reaching speeds of a 100 miles per hour.
Gilman began throwing objects out of the vehicle.
The vehicle then made a right turn into a corn field near the intersection of Curry Road 6 and Curry Road K.
The two men then exited the vehicle and ran on foot.
Officers located a Taurus 9mm handgun and a Glock 26 9mm handgun inside the vehicle.
The officers conducted an inquiry on both firearms through the National Crime Information Center and the Taurus 9 mm returned as stolen.
New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents were called to assist with the investigation.
Later the agents were able to identify Joseph Leyva and Patricio Gilman through the officers dashcam video.
On August 6, agents and officers took Gilman into custody following a short foot pursuit after conducting a traffic stop.
He was booked into the Curry County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting, evading or obstructing a law enforcement officer.
On August 18, New Mexico State Police located Joseph Leyva at a home in Clovis.
Leyva was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked into the Curry County Detention Center and charged for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting, evading or obstructing a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.
Through the course of the investigation, agents and officers made a total of 11 separate arrests on charges including Harboring/Aiding Leyva and Gilman among other charges.
A total of 5 firearms were seized with two reported as stolen.
