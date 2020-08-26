Memphis man sentenced to 99 years for murder of 5-week-old son

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - A Memphis man will spend 99 years in prison for the murder of his 5-week-old son.
Chaz Edward Dean Carney, 23, pleaded guilty to the murder of his son and was sentenced to 99 years in the penitentiary for the murder.
On November 7, 2019, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a dead infant at a trailer house. Responding deputies found the child, Kaytou James Edward Carney, dead inside the home.
Authorities arrested Carney within days of the murder after an investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers and Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The Hall County Grand Jury indicted him for capital murder on December 18, 2019.
“Since we couldn’t send him to hell, 99 years in the Texas prison system is the next best thing,” said Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle.
The child’s mother still faces charges related to the death and is set for trial on October 19.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.