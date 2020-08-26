Guthrie teen dies after mid-August heat stroke

GUTHRIE, Texas (KCBD) - An 18-year-old student-athlete from Guthrie has died after a mid-August heat stroke during football practice.
That teenager, Rue McNiel, died Monday night at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. McNiel suffered the heat stroke on Aug. 13.
A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of the family. That is to help with medical costs associated with McNiel’s hospitalization.
A link to that GoFundMe can be found here.
Funeral plans have not been released at this time.
