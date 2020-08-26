Doppler Dave Is Forecasting A Couple Of Hot Days

We have not been tracking significant weather changes this week as we sit in a very stagnant flow pattern. Like the past few days, skies are sunny and temperatures are warming into the mid 90s. The late August heat will escalate just a bit over the next couple of days with upper 90s expected tomorrow and triple digits on Friday. As high pressure breaks down this weekend we will have a better chance for evening rain and temperatures will fall several degrees.
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 8/26