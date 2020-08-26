COVID-19 changes how Red Cross can help during Hurricane Laura

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 400 nationwide Red Cross members on the front lines of Hurricane Laura might seem like a lot, but this is only 25 percent of how many volunteers they usually send to emergencies.
“We’ll just kind of see what Laura brings our way and do the best we can as the Red Cross has done for over a hundred years,” said Karen Watt, volunteer nurse for the Red Cross.
Watt and others in the Gulf Coast currently are doing what they can to help potential victims of Hurricane Laura.
The other 75 percent are helping through a computer.
“Typically, everybody is boots on the ground, right there in the thick of it. This is different in that a lot of us are supporting remotely from our homes,” said Lisa Morgan, the regional communications manager for the North Texas Red Cross chapter.
Morgan has been with the Red Cross for six years and this is new to her not being able to help on the front lines of an emergency.
Due to COVID-19, the Red Cross has taken safety precautions to not send as many responders out to scenes.
They are finding ways to help virtually.
“The team has to be creative in making sure that we are still able to fulfill the mission and the needs of those who’ve been impacted,” said Morgan.
Where normally there would be an operation center at the site of the emergency, virtual Red Cross members are now reaching out to people on the ground multiple times a day.
They are keeping in contact with emergency response vehicle drivers, shelter and disaster assessment workers and nurses.
“We’re waiting to see who in North Texas gets any evacuees, who gets follow, who needs to be backed up on the ground,” said Kiley Murray, executive director at the Panhandle Red Cross.
With fewer people at the hurricane site, it’s important that the ones there stay healthy.
Watt checks on volunteers daily.
“My only response is make sure that you’re drinking lots of water, you’re real hydrated and you have a little bit of junk food,” said Watt
There are currently ten Red Cross responders from the North Texas region helping in the Gulf Coast.
If the hurricane gets worse, there could be more joining.
