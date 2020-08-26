City of Hereford reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 128 recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 26, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 1:49 PM

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported five new COVID-19 cases and 128 recoveries today.

There are now a total of 920 confirmed cases in Deaf Smith County.

837 people have recovered and 19 have died.

That leaves 64 active cases in the county.

There are 10,049 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 9

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 214

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 207

Deaf Smith County: 920

Donley County: 52

Gray County: 249

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 99

Hartley County: 108

Hemphill County: 47

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 23

Moore County: 1,103

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 102

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 372

Potter County: 3,966

Randall County: 2,102

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 88

Wheeler County: 41

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,023 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 186

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 34

Collingsworth County: 10

Dallam County: 193

Deaf Smith County: 837

Donley County: 45

Gray County: 198

Hall County: 8

Hartley County: 89

Hansford County: 65

Hemphill County: 38

Hutchinson County: 117

Lipscomb County: 17

Motley County: 5

Moore County: 1,017

Ochiltree County: 86

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 319

Potter County: 3,706

Randall County: 1,833

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 39

Swisher County: 77

Wheeler County: 38

There have also been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 33

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,153 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,098

There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 922 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 640

Quay County: 60

Roosevelt County: 191

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

