Borger officers arrest 2 people after police chase Wednesday afternoon

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Borger police arrested two people after a police chase this afternoon.
An officer attempted a traffic stop on two suspects in a stolen vehicle around 12:30 p.m.
Police say Jason Pierce and Lindsey Huval drove away from the officer and headed towards Pampa on Highway 152.
The pursuit entered Carson County, where the suspects led officers from multiple agencies on an approximate 30-minute pursuit.
A good portion of this pursuit occurred off of the highway in pastures south of 152.
The Carson County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and Borger Police Department worked together to catch Pierce and Huval.
Pierce and Huval, who are both from Borger, were taken into custody following the pursuit.
The charges stemming from the pursuit against Pierce include unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance PG-1, tampering with evidence and criminal mischief.
Charges against Huval include tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
Charges were filed in Carson County and additional charges filed in Hutchinson County.
