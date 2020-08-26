Be the Match has seen a decrease in numbers for donor registry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 6 year old Hunsley is waiting for an exact donor match through the nonprofit Be the Match but COVID-19 has affected the registry numbers. At age 2, she was diagnosed with Fanconi Anemia.
“These children have gone into bone marrow failure, and your bone marrows allows your body to produce its blood; its red blood cells, white blood cells, its platelets. All that good stuff that helps us stay healthy,” said Barbara Klein, Community Engagement Representative for Be the Match.
The rare illness is passed down through genes the parents inherit, which results in the child having a decreased production of all blood cells.
Now more than ever, people suffering from Fanconi Anemia are in desperate need of a donor. People like Hunsley are relying on Be the Match to find her an exact donor match. The pandemic has affected the amount of people registering.
“What they need to realize is all you have to do is get on you know the website and register and they send you a kit at home. All you have to do is swab the inside of your mouth and you get on the registry, and then, you know, you can help anybody. It could be somebody like Hunsley or it can be anybody that is in need of a transplant,” said Sharla Strickland, Hunsley’s mother.
The pandemic has also made it harder to keep patients with the low immune system safe.
“These children don’t have later, these babies don’t have time. They need it right now. They don’t have another week, they don’t have another month. They need it yesterday,” said Klein.
”Right now there’s 22 million people on the registry, but it has to be a specific. You know the last time we ran the registry there were only 3 that matched Hunsley, and it has to be an exact match. And so that’s very rare, but we’re just praying that everybody who sees her story will get registered and help anybody,” said Strickland.
Be the Match has facilitated over 100,000 transplants, but last year 10,000 transplants did not happen.
Chances of finding a donor has been harder for patients dealing with the illness since the number of people registering to be a possible match, has dropped. time is not on Hunsley’s side.
“We’re on the donors time now. We’re just trying to find a donor and a donor that’s gonna be able to corporate and be willing to do all of this in spite of all the COVID,” said Strickland.
In spite of COVID-19, you do not have to leave the comfort of your home to register.
“You’ll register online, join the registry and then we’ll mail you a swab kit. And what you do is you swab the inside of your mouth, collect some DNA, swab it and we’ll send it back to be the match,” said Klein.
For Hunsley, they are wanting to do her transplant the first week of October. They are waiting to find a match and a donor to be available and willing to go to the hospital to have blood work done so Hunsley can receive the bone marrow.
“We’re just praying that everybody who sees her story will get registered and help anybody, anybody that’s in need and realize that, our, she really is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant. And that COVID has put a damper on everything. so just to get registered and see if you can help somebody,” said Strickland.
