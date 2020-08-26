APD to host celebration at new Hamlet Neighborhood Police Office

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is opening the new Hamlet Neighborhood Police Unit Office on Friday.
The office will be located inside the New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church at 3100 Angelus.
The NPO Unit of the APD focuses on building relationships in neighborhoods through the city by helping reduce crime and fear associated with crime.
Neighborhood officers become familiar with community members in their assigned area and provide assistance with both law enforcement and non-law enforcement type problems, according to police.
APD said a public celebration will be held on from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the office on Friday.
Crimestoppers of Amarillo will be at the event to create kids ID cards, and there will be giveaways and free gun safety locks for anyone who needs them.
Masks and social distancing will be required at the event, according to police.
