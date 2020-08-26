Amarillo health experts discuss asymptomatic spread, updates on COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a news conference Wednesday morning, Amarillo health experts discussed statistics on asymptomatic spread and the latest information on the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine.
After the CDC released new guidelines on the testing of people exposed to COVID-19, Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer for Northwest Texas Healthcare System, spoke about this new information.
Dr. Weis says the new guidelines say people who are exposed to the virus do not need to be tested, but they should quarantine and monitor for symptoms.
He says data shows that four out of 10 people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic. Out of 10 people who spread the virus, five of those people spread the virus before they had any symptoms.
That means almost 50 percent of people do not know they have the virus and can spread it before they have any clue they are contaminated. Dr. Weis says this emphasizes the importance of wearing face coverings.
Dr. Scott Milton, public health authority at TTUHSC, discussed the different phases in how vaccines are developed.
Dr. Miltion says vaccine trials go through three phases. He broke down the phases as follows:
- Phase 1: Small groups of individuals receive the trial vaccine. This tests the vaccine for safety and dosing.
- Phase 2: The vaccine is given to people who have similar characteristics to those who need it. This is monitored for safety and efficacy.
- Phase 3: The vaccine is given to thousands of people and is again monitored for safety and efficacy.
Below are some other points discussed in today’s conference:
- BSA has 23 COVID-19 patients, with 12 in the ICU.
- NWTH has 21 COVID-19 patients, with six in the ICU and four on ventilators.
- 15 staff members at NWTH are in quarantine.
- The Amarillo VA has six COVID-19 patients, with one in the ICU. 24 veterans are on home self isolation
- People in Amarillo are calling the city to ask them to relax on the face covering mandate. The City of Amarillo is not allowed to alter the mandate as that comes from Governor Abbott.
- The 11-day-old child at NWTH with COVID-19 has now recovered and been discharged from the hospital.
There are 10,044 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 9
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 214
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 207
Deaf Smith County: 915
Donley County: 52
Gray County: 249
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 99
Hartley County: 108
Hemphill County: 47
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 23
Moore County: 1,103
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 102
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 372
Potter County: 3,966
Randall County: 2,102
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 88
Wheeler County: 41
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,895 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 14
Castro County: 186
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 34
Collingsworth County: 10
Dallam County: 193
Deaf Smith County: 709
Donley County: 45
Gray County: 198
Hall County: 8
Hartley County: 89
Hansford County: 65
Hemphill County: 38
Hutchinson County: 117
Lipscomb County: 17
Motley County: 5
Moore County: 1,017
Ochiltree County: 86
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 319
Potter County: 3,706
Randall County: 1,833
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 39
Swisher County: 77
Wheeler County: 38
There have also been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 33
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,153 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,098
There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 922 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 640
Quay County: 60
Roosevelt County: 191
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
