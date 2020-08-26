Amarillo Health Care community encouraging members to get flu vaccinations during Pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Health care practitioners are encouraging members of the community to get their flue vaccinations now.
According to health care practitioners, influenza can be a very serious illness at any time, especially for the elderly, immunocompromised individuals or those individuals with pre-existing conditions.
“This year it is especially important to receive a flu vaccination because of the high risk of acquiring a coronavirus infection at the same time as having influenza,” said M.D Regional Dean of the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine, Richard Jordan. “The severity of each illness is magnified if someone has acquired both infections. Even young and active individuals may end up in intensive care unit on a respirator if both infections occur together.”
The City of Amarillo Department of Public Health and Northwest Texas Healthcare systems echo the importance of everyone doing their part by getting the flu shots this fall.
“Most years our health care system can handle the flue season and increase patient numbers with little difficulty,” Brian Weis, M.D., chief medical officer of NWTHS said. “However, with a pandemic, the stress on our emergency rooms, our hospitals and our intensive care units has been considerable. People getting their flu vaccinations will greatly help prevent additional stress on the hospital system.”
Experts say the effectiveness of the vaccine is similar to what has been seen during the last decade-approximately 45 percent effective against influenza A and 50 percent effective against influenza B.
The CDC recommends getting the flu vaccination by the end of October or as soon as current vaccinations are available in the Panhandle.
“It’s important to overcome the fear of coronavirus exposure to go to a health care provider, a pharmacy or the public health department to receive a flu vaccination. These providers will take great care to follow all safety protocols,” Jordan said. “The risk of acquiring coronavirus from exposure in these settings is very small. It is a much greater risk to not get a flu vaccination.”
The COVID-19 and flu can result in complications, including pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis, cardiac injury, inflammation of the heart, brain or muscle tissue and many more complications.
The CDC recommends that everyone six months of age and older get flue vaccine every season, especially people who are considered high risk.
