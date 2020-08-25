Ute Lake State Park to reopen for New Mexico residents

LOGAN PARK, N.M. (KFDA) - Ute Lake State Park will be reopening on August 26 on a limited basis for day-recreation use.
The park was temporarily closed to visitors on August 12.
The Logan Park area of the park will be open for day- use recreation, which includes the McFarland Boat Ramp, the Marina, and the Marina Boat Ramp.
Other areas of the park will remain closed for the near future as the Park manages in line with the public health order with reduced staff.
The opening hours will be from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for seven days a week.
According to the Ute Lake, many state parks are currently operating under reduced hours and days of operations and recommend to check their website for the current hours.
Wearing masks or cloth face coverings is mandatory in public settings except when eating, drinking, or swimming or unless a healthcare provider instructs otherwise, and violators could face citations for not complying voluntarily.
State Parks remain open to New Mexico residents only.
