Persistent drought brings crop failure, affecting area economy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The drought started back in December, but is hitting farmers in the Southern Panhandle hard now.
The expected rain that was supposed to accumulate and be used during this summer, never came.
The little rain that has fallen, came after the critical development period for crops, resulting in many of them never sprouting.
“Reduced yields and crop failure are really impacting the farmers in that region,” said Dr. Jourdan Bell, agronomist at Texas A&M Agrilife
She says this is a result of years of extracting water at a greater rate than the recharge rate, and the lasting drought which has only made it worse for crops such as corn, wheat and cotton.
“It is like a savings account. You can only keep taking out for so long before you are in a deficit,” says Dr. Bell. “Now, we are at a point in many cases where we no longer have the irrigation capacity for traditional summer crops in this region.”
That depleted savings account not only affects farmers, but everyone in the panhandle and even the state.
“It has a huge impact, agriculture is one of the biggest industry in our state and definitely here in the high plains,” says Dr. Justin Benavidez an economist for Texas A&M Agrilife “A lower crop volume has impacts throughout the entire economy, not just the agriculture economy.”
He says crop sales are responsible for about 1.5 billion dollars that go into the area economy annually. Any loss in crop production and sales means about 1.9 fewer dollars circulated throughout the local economy.
“The first place that is going to feel any pain from lower yields, is the processing sector,” says Dr.Benavidez “If we talk about cotton in particular, lower cotton yields means we are going to gin fewer cotton bales, which means the workers in cotton gins are going to work fewer hours this year than they would in a normal year. People driving a truck hauling cotton, will drive fewer miles and work fewer hours. They in turn, have fewer money to spend in the local economy.”
Although this does not have an immediate impact on grocery store prices. Dr.Benavidez says it is concerning if the drought persist through the fall or the end of the year.
This is a possibility Dr.Bell says is not off the table.
