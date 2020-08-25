Persistent drought brings crop failure, affecting area economy

“The first place that is going to feel any pain from lower yields, is the processing sector,” says Dr.Benavidez “If we talk about cotton in particular, lower cotton yields means we are going to gin fewer cotton bales, which means the workers in cotton gins are going to work fewer hours this year than they would in a normal year. People driving a truck hauling cotton, will drive fewer miles and work fewer hours. They in turn, have fewer money to spend in the local economy.”