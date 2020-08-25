Nonprofits Struggling During Covid-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nonprofits large and small have been affected by Covid-19. Larger ones like The Amarillo Area Foundation and The United Way have seen extra needs in the areas related to childcare.
The smaller nonprofits have struggled to keep their doors open and employees working. The Children’s Learning Center is one of those that has gotten money from those larger nonprofits and the federal CARES act, which has helped their budget.
“In uncertain times, donor support is not, you know, it’s not on strong footing. A lot of these organizations have lost their fundraiser for this year. A lot of these organizations have lost their primary source of revenue for the year, and at the same time, the organizations are in much greater demand for their services,” said President and CEO of Amarillo Area Foundation, Clay Stribling.
Since the pandemic stated, state guidelines have only allowed the children’s learning center to provide childcare for essential employees, which resulted in a drop in their numbers from about 600 kids a day to under 300. That cut the center’s income. But the organization has remained open and has been able to maintain their staff.
“We divvied out to our partners. we have about 20 partners, or so, agencies, they’ve all been dramatically affected by this,” said Adam Leathers, senior director of Unity Impact with United Way.
“In this particular pandemic we’re worried a lot about childcare, particularly for front line workers, health care workers, first responders, things like that, we’ve got to make sure that we have adequate health care, I mean childcare for those folks, and so were trying to make sure that childcare is taken care of, that the food is there for those folks, and that just the basic needs are there,” said Stribling.
“The children’s learning center is one of the great agencies that we support. and you pay to have your child go there during the day but we provide it to where families that really can’t pay are able to still have that access,” said Leathers.
“It’s important for us to keep everybody employed so that we can take on kids when school starts and throughout the school year,” said Steve Burton, executive director at Children’s Learning Center.
Right now, the Children’s Learning Center receives around $17,000 a month from the two organizations combined. They also received a substantial amount of money from the cares act.
“Covid has created a crunch from a lot of these organizations who have traditionally had a pretty dependable amount of work to do over the spring and summer and now that work has in some cases doubled or tripled. At the same time, the donors support has been uncertain. So, this has really caused a lot of stress for our nonprofit partners, and they are really struggling with losing that funding. And at the same time seeing an enormous increase in the amount of demand of their service,” said Stribling.
If you want more information on how to support your local nonprofits visit https://www.amarilloareafoundation.org/ or https://www.unitedwayama.org/.
This Friday at 10:30 a.m. The United Way will host a Facebook live to discuss about the economy and how it is related to nonprofits specifically in Texas.
The official campaign kickoff will be at Hodgetown on Tuesday, September 8th.
