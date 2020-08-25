Nonprofits Struggling During Covid-19

“Covid has created a crunch from a lot of these organizations who have traditionally had a pretty dependable amount of work to do over the spring and summer and now that work has in some cases doubled or tripled. At the same time, the donors support has been uncertain. So, this has really caused a lot of stress for our nonprofit partners, and they are really struggling with losing that funding. And at the same time seeing an enormous increase in the amount of demand of their service,” said Stribling.