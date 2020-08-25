DPS: Amarillo woman killed in collision on Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Public Safety said a woman was killed in a collision just north of Amarillo Monday.
Officials said 71-year-old Brenda Ennis was killed after the vehicle she was in collided with a truck.
The vehicle, a 2006 Jeep Liberty, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of State Loop 335 and Western.
DPS officials said a 2005 Ford F150 was north on Western and approaching the intersection about 3:10 p.m. when the Jeep failed to yield right away and attempted to make a left turn.
The truck was unable to avoid a collision and struck the driver side of the Jeep, according to a release.
Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch on the northwest side of the intersection.
Officials said Ennis was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck and a child passenger were uninjured.
Texas Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating the crash.
