DPS: Amarillo woman killed in collision on Western

DPS: Amarillo woman killed in collision on Western
Police lights file graphic. (Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers | August 25, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT - Updated August 25 at 9:08 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Public Safety said a woman was killed in a collision just north of Amarillo Monday.

Officials said 71-year-old Brenda Ennis was killed after the vehicle she was in collided with a truck.

The vehicle, a 2006 Jeep Liberty, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of State Loop 335 and Western.

DPS officials said a 2005 Ford F150 was north on Western and approaching the intersection about 3:10 p.m. when the Jeep failed to yield right away and attempted to make a left turn.

The truck was unable to avoid a collision and struck the driver side of the Jeep, according to a release.

Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch on the northwest side of the intersection.

Officials said Ennis was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck and a child passenger were uninjured.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.