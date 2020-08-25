Don Harrington Discovery Center opens outdoor science park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is opening their new outdoor science park today.
The park located at the southeast side of DHDC’s front entrance will include a fossil dig pit, hands-on learning activities and “engineering marvels”.
“The Outdoor Science Park includes some old favorites in a new setting like the gazing ball, whisper dishes, chair lift and the tennis ball launcher,” DHDC said in a statement.
In addition to old favorites, the museum said guests will have access to new features such as Grandioso Chimes and life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.
Park hours are the same as normal visiting hours for the museum, with the exception of inclement weather. Regular admission to the museum includes access to the park.
