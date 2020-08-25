City of Hereford reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, now at 187 active cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 25, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 12:23 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 187 active COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford reported 18 new cases in the county on August 25. This brings the total to 915 confirmed cases in Deaf Smith County.

709 people have recovered and 19 have died.

There are 9,994 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 9

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 214

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 206

Deaf Smith County: 915

Donley County: 52

Gray County: 249

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 99

Hartley County: 107

Hemphill County: 47

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 23

Moore County: 1,103

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 102

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 372

Potter County: 3,943

Randall County: 2,077

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 88

Wheeler County: 41

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,815 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 186

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 34

Collingsworth County: 10

Dallam County: 191

Deaf Smith County: 709

Donley County: 45

Gray County: 198

Hall County: 8

Hartley County: 89

Hansford County: 65

Hemphill County: 38

Hutchinson County: 117

Lipscomb County: 17

Motley County: 5

Moore County: 1,017

Ochiltree County: 86

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 319

Potter County: 3,659

Randall County: 1,802

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 39

Swisher County: 77

Wheeler County: 38

There have also been 157 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 32

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,153 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,098

There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 922 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 640

Quay County: 60

Roosevelt County: 191

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

