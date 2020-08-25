City of Hereford reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, now at 187 active cases

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 187 active COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford reported 18 new cases in the county on August 25. This brings the total to 915 confirmed cases in Deaf Smith County.
709 people have recovered and 19 have died.
There are 9,994 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 9
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 214
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 206
Deaf Smith County: 915
Donley County: 52
Gray County: 249
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 99
Hartley County: 107
Hemphill County: 47
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 23
Moore County: 1,103
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 102
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 372
Potter County: 3,943
Randall County: 2,077
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 88
Wheeler County: 41
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,815 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 14
Castro County: 186
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 34
Collingsworth County: 10
Dallam County: 191
Deaf Smith County: 709
Donley County: 45
Gray County: 198
Hall County: 8
Hartley County: 89
Hansford County: 65
Hemphill County: 38
Hutchinson County: 117
Lipscomb County: 17
Motley County: 5
Moore County: 1,017
Ochiltree County: 86
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 319
Potter County: 3,659
Randall County: 1,802
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 39
Swisher County: 77
Wheeler County: 38
There have also been 157 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 32
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,153 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,098
There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 922 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 640
Quay County: 60
Roosevelt County: 191
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
