Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 25 shows 48 new cases, 78 recoveries, 1 death

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 25, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 12:53 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 445 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 48 cases, one death and 78 recoveries.

The report shows an additional death in Randall County.

There are a total of 3,966 cases in Potter County and 2,102 in Randall County.

5,539 people have recovered and 84 have died.

There are 202 tests pending.

There are 10,042 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 9

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 214

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 206

Deaf Smith County: 915

Donley County: 52

Gray County: 249

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 99

Hartley County: 107

Hemphill County: 47

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 23

Moore County: 1,103

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 102

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 372

Potter County: 3,966

Randall County: 2,102

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 88

Wheeler County: 41

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,893 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 186

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 34

Collingsworth County: 10

Dallam County: 191

Deaf Smith County: 709

Donley County: 45

Gray County: 198

Hall County: 8

Hartley County: 89

Hansford County: 65

Hemphill County: 38

Hutchinson County: 117

Lipscomb County: 17

Motley County: 5

Moore County: 1,017

Ochiltree County: 86

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 319

Potter County: 3,706

Randall County: 1,833

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 39

Swisher County: 77

Wheeler County: 38

There have also been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 33

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,153 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,098

There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 922 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 640

Quay County: 60

Roosevelt County: 191

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

